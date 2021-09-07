 Skip to main content
BU men's tennis peppers preseason rankings
BU men's tennis peppers preseason rankings

Baylor vs. Florida (copy)

Baylor No. 1 singles player Adrian Boitan returns a shot in his match versus Florida’s Duarte Vale on Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament final.

 Baylor athletics photo

A quartet of Baylor men’s tennis players and one singles team received ITA preseason rankings on Tuesday.

Baylor senior Matias Soto is ranked No. 7, junior Adrian Boitan checked in at No. 9, senior Sven Lah was No. 73 and junior Finn Bass came in at No. 116.

On the doubles side, Bass and Lah were ranked at No. 27.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Texas and TCU had five singles ranked, Texas Tech and Oklahoma had two, while Oklahoma State had one player ranked. In doubles, Oklahoma had one, while Texas and TCU had two.

