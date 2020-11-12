 Skip to main content
BU No. 1 in USA Today coaches preseason men's basketball poll
BU No. 1 in USA Today coaches preseason men's basketball poll

The Baylor men's basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the USA Today coaches preseason poll.

Thursday's coaches poll comes on the heels of Baylor earning the No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press poll behind No. 1 Gonzaga.

Baylor received 12 of 32 first-place votes in the coaches poll while No. 2 Gonzaga earned 10 and No. 3 Villanova eight. Baylor barely topped Gonzaga in total points with 764 to 762 while Villanova had 755.

The Bears are among five Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 25 in the coaches poll. Kansas is No. 5, Texas Tech No. 13, No. 15 West Virginia and No. 22 Texas.

The USA Today poll uses a panel of head coaches at Division I schools that is chosen in consultation with the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The members represent each of the 32 Division I conferences that receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

