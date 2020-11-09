BU No. 2 in AP preseason men's basketball poll

The Baylor men’s basketball team is ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, the highest preseason ranking in school history.

No. 1 Gonzaga barely nudged Baylor for the top spot with 1,541 points to Baylor’s 1,540. The Zags were No. 1 on 28 of the 64 ballots while Baylor received 24 first-place votes, No. 3 Villanova 11 and No. 4 Virginia 1.

The Bears will face Gonzaga on Dec. 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Baylor’s previous best preseason ranking was No. 12 in 2011-12. The Bears went 30-8 that season and reached the Elite Eight.

The Bears are among five ranked Big 12 teams, including No. 6 Kansas, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 15 West Virginia and No. 19 Texas.

Big things are expected of the Bears since they return four starters, including guards Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell and forward Mark Vital from last year’s team that finished 26-4 and was projected to earn a No. 1 regional seed before the NCAA tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Bears were ranked No. 1 for a school-record five straight weeks last season.