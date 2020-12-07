BU reschedules on the fly again

Baylor was scheduled to play Nicholls State in its home opener Tuesday night, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues on the Colonels’ men’s basketball team.
So Baylor coach Scott Drew and his staff quickly found another opponent to play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferrell Center. Once that contract is finalized, No. 2 Baylor will announce which school it will play.
The college basketball season isn’t even two weeks old, but rescheduling games on the fly has become the norm with COVID-19 raging across the country.
“It’s definitely not easy on anybody, but the good thing is us coaches are getting better at it because once there’s an opening everyone is starting to realize who needs games and how to go about getting them in a short time frame,” said Drew, whose team is 3-0. “Coaches have all really worked well together. We have been helpful rather than the hemming and hawing that normally goes on in scheduling.”
Since six of Baylor’s first seven originally scheduled games have been canceled due to COVID-19, Drew has become somewhat of a master at rescheduling.
When Drew tested positive for COVID-19 before the Nov. 25 season opener, Arizona State reportedly threatened to pull out of the Empire Classic in Uncasville, Conn. So Baylor didn’t play that game or the second game of the tournament.
With Drew in quarantine, he helped Baylor set up a quick trip to Las Vegas where the Bears romped to a 112-82 win over Louisiana in its Nov. 28 season opener followed by an 86-52 blowout of Washington the following day.
“Now you’ve got to worry about everything,” Drew said. “Things you never had to be worried about in the past like are you going to be able to play or who are you playing. You just had to worry about your team and the scouting report. I feel for all the people involved in doing scouting reports this year because all that time and energy invested in teams you’re not playing is frustrating.”
The only game Baylor has played on its original schedule so far has been Illinois at Bankers Life Fieldhouse last Wednesday in Indianapolis. After associate head coach Jerome Tang coached the Bears in the two games in Las Vegas, Drew was back on the sidelines to see the Bears pull off an impressive 82-69 win over then-No. 5 Illinois.
The Bears were psyched up for their marquee showdown last Saturday against No. 1 Gonzaga to be televised on CBS in Indianapolis. But that game was canceled at the last minute due to COVID-19 issues for Gonzaga.
Drew said there’s a possibility both the Gonzaga and Nicholls State games could be rescheduled at some point in the season. It’s been wearing for coaches to keep trying to find opponents after games have been canceled, but they know it must be done.
“Frustration hits everybody at some point because we’re all human,” Drew said. “The question is how quick can you bounce back from it. With us, you get the bad news and it’s 10 seconds of depression and it’s on to the next thing. How can we fix it? What can we do to help make the situation better?”
The biggest reason coaches work so hard to reschedule games is because players have put in so much work during practice. Since the start of the season was delayed several weeks due to COVID-19 logistics, players have put in much more practice than usual.
“As many practices as we’ve had in, the last thing our guys want to do is practice more,” Drew said. “They want to play games. So we’re all working together to try to make that happen. I think logistically obviously, it’s easier for schools that can bus because things are a lot tougher when you have to get plane fights involved and what-not.”
Drew wanted to schedule a mid-week opponent since the Bears open Big 12 play earlier than usual with Sunday’s 2 p.m. tipoff against No. 15 Texas at the Ferrell Center. Conference play usually begins kicking in at the start of the new year.
“It is weird because usually in November and December we’re all cheering for each other because we want the Big 12 to do well in the nonconference, so that helps with the conference rating,” Drew said. “So you go from cheering for one another to competing a lot earlier than you normally do.”
Drew believes college coaches have gotten better at scheduling games on the fly in the last two weeks because they’ve done it so often.
“To be honest, those first couple days of scheduling when no one really knew how to do it were a lot harder than now because everybody now has had at least one opponent that has fallen through,” Drew said. “So we’re all starting to get the hang of this. It’s kind of like riding a bike in that the first couple of times you wipe out a lot more than once you get used to it. I know it’s tough on everybody at times, but the good thing is we are going to play games. You might just not know who and when.”
BEAR FACTS – On Monday, Baylor athletics reported six new positive COVID-19 cases during the last week. Baylor has seven active positive cases with six symptomatic and one asymptomatic. Baylor athletics has reported 151 cases since June 1.
