BU reschedules on the fly again

“Frustration hits everybody at some point because we’re all human,” Drew said. “The question is how quick can you bounce back from it. With us, you get the bad news and it’s 10 seconds of depression and it’s on to the next thing. How can we fix it? What can we do to help make the situation better?”

The biggest reason coaches work so hard to reschedule games is because players have put in so much work during practice. Since the start of the season was delayed several weeks due to COVID-19 logistics, players have put in much more practice than usual.

“As many practices as we’ve had in, the last thing our guys want to do is practice more,” Drew said. “They want to play games. So we’re all working together to try to make that happen. I think logistically obviously, it’s easier for schools that can bus because things are a lot tougher when you have to get plane fights involved and what-not.”

Drew wanted to schedule a mid-week opponent since the Bears open Big 12 play earlier than usual with Sunday’s 2 p.m. tipoff against No. 15 Texas at the Ferrell Center. Conference play usually begins kicking in at the start of the new year.