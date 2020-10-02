 Skip to main content
BU runners headed to Stillwater for second meet
The Baylor cross country teams will scoot their boots to Stillwater, Okla., for their second meet of the season, the Cowboy Jamboree.

It’s the first full meet for the Bears after opening with a dual meet setup at the Abilene Christian Invitational on Sept. 18, where the men and women swept both titles.

“I’m excited to see if the success we had at ACU can translate amongst stiffer competition,” associate head coach Jon Capron said. “We need to stay with the same mindset we had going into ACU. We have two weeks of more fitness underneath our belts, and workouts have looked really great. It’s all about how they react to a tougher course and tougher competition. I believe they are prepared.

The men will compete in an 8K race that begins at 8:30 a.m., and the women will follow with a 6K race at 9:15 a.m.

