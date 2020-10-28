BU selected for World University Games

“That’s why you only get a foreign tour once every four years because it is a big advantage,” Drew said. “The teams that like one another always play together better. Usually what fosters that is spending time with one another, especially when you’re in a different country you really get to focus on each other and the team.”

But Baylor’s immediate focus is to prepare for the 2020-21 season after the NCAA tournament was canceled last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Butler and senior guard MaCio Teague returning to the squad after testing the NBA draft waters, the Bears return four starters including forward Mark Vital and guard Davion Mitchell.

Butler was named Big 12 preseason player of the year after leading the Bears with 16 points per game and hitting a team-high 77 3-pointers in their 26-4 COVID-shortened season.

Butler joins guard Pierre Jackson in 2012-13 and forward Perry Jones III in 2011-12 as the only Bears named Big 12 preseason player of the year.

“I guess it’s pressure for sure,” Butler said. “But one of the things I learned throughout the years and just playing at Baylor, there’s always pressure to do something, no matter what it is. Pressure to be good, pressure to win the Big 12, there’s always going to be pressure.”