BU selected for World University Games

As one of the nation’s top teams coming into the 2020-21 season, Baylor men’s basketball has raised its level of visibility across the country and now across the world.
On Wednesday, the Bears were selected to represent the United States at the 2021 World University Games on Aug. 18-29 in Chengdu, China.
Additionally, returning Baylor third-team All-America junior guard Jared Butler was named Big 12 preseason player of the year by the league’s coaches.
The Bears have played on numerous foreign tours during the Scott Drew era, but playing in the World University Games is special since Baylor will become just the fifth collegiate program to compete in the event, which is held every two years.
Previous teams included Northern Iowa in 2007, Kansas in 2015, Purdue in 2017 and Clemson in 2019. Baylor was chosen to represent the United States by the United States International University Sports Federation.
“It’s huge,” Drew said. “That’s a tremendous honor. A very few get selected ever to represent the United States and a chance to play for a gold medal, and obviously there is the educational facet of learning a different culture.”
Drew is looking forward to seeing how his squad bonds during the World University Games because he’s experienced how foreign tours have benefited past teams during his 18 seasons at Baylor.
“That’s why you only get a foreign tour once every four years because it is a big advantage,” Drew said. “The teams that like one another always play together better. Usually what fosters that is spending time with one another, especially when you’re in a different country you really get to focus on each other and the team.”
But Baylor’s immediate focus is to prepare for the 2020-21 season after the NCAA tournament was canceled last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Butler and senior guard MaCio Teague returning to the squad after testing the NBA draft waters, the Bears return four starters including forward Mark Vital and guard Davion Mitchell.
Butler was named Big 12 preseason player of the year after leading the Bears with 16 points per game and hitting a team-high 77 3-pointers in their 26-4 COVID-shortened season.
Butler joins guard Pierre Jackson in 2012-13 and forward Perry Jones III in 2011-12 as the only Bears named Big 12 preseason player of the year.
“I guess it’s pressure for sure,” Butler said. “But one of the things I learned throughout the years and just playing at Baylor, there’s always pressure to do something, no matter what it is. Pressure to be good, pressure to win the Big 12, there’s always going to be pressure.”
Butler was one of two unanimous preseason all-Big 12 selections, joining Kansas’ Marcus Garrett. Oklahoma’s Austin Reeves, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Texas’ Matt Coleman III and West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe on the team, which expanded to six players due to a tie in voting.
Cunningham was named Big 12 preseason freshman of the year while Texas Tech’s Marcus Santos-Silva was named newcomer of the year.
Teague and Vital were among eight players to receive honorable mention as they were joined by Texas’ Greg Brown III, Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims, Texas Tech’s Kyler Edwards and Mac McClung, and West Virginia’s Derek Culver.
“First and foremost, you’re always excited when one of your players gets recognized because you believe in them and hope that other people do,” Drew said. “It’s really gratifying and exciting for them. At the same time, we know what makes the Big 12 such a special conference is there are so many good players, good coaches, good teams. Just because you get a preseason honor doesn’t mean nearly as much as a postseason honor means.”
The Bears are now in their third week of team practice in preparation for a brutal nonconference schedule that opens Nov. 25-26 with the Empire Classic in Uncasville, Conn. The rest of the four-team tournament field includes Villanova, Arizona State and Boston College, but matchups haven’t yet been announced.
Baylor, Villanova and Gonzaga are expected to among the top five in the Associated Press preseason poll. The Bears, who face Gonzaga Dec. 5 in Indianapolis, are looking forward to playing powerhouse teams in the early weeks after last season was cut short.
The Bears were ranked No. 1 a school-record five straight weeks last season and were expected to earn their first No. 1 regional seed before the NCAA tournament was canceled.
“Through the whole pandemic, there’s either going to be busts, people that just get destroyed by the circumstances that we’ve been placed in, or people that survive throughout the circumstances,” Butler said. “We’ve always been trying to be the team that comes out of this situation on top and comes out and takes advantage of the opportunity. That’s our biggest theme right now.”
