BU-Seton Hall basketball canceled

The Baylor men's basketball game against Seton Hall in South Orange, N.J., on Sunday has been canceled.

Both teams agreed to the cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns. Baylor coach Scott Drew tested positive last Friday while Seton Hall was recently quarantined for two weeks beginning Nov. 9 due to COVID-19 issues.

It marks the third game that Baylor has had to cancel to open the season after withdrawing from playing two games in the Empire Classic Wednesday and Thursday in Uncasville, Conn.

The No. 2 Bears are now scheduled to open the season against No. 8 Illinois on Dec. 2 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

