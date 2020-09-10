BU soccer counting on freshmen

“When you bring in 14 freshmen, a lot of players are going to be asking questions,” Jobson said. “So with the extended preseason, we’ve kind of been able to educate them more than normal. We know we’re going to be young in some areas and there will be mistakes, but we can get past that.”

The Baylor veterans have taken it upon themselves to help get the freshmen prepared to play immediately.

“It’s been kind of the talk of the town right now,” said Baylor senior midfielder Ally Henderson. “You just never know how a freshman class is going to be from year to year. But they’ve been really impressive. We’ve been teaching them our culture, which is really to be of service to each other.”

After two straight Elite Eight appearances, injuries contributed to an 8-8-3 record in 2019. The Bears failed to reach the NCAA tournament last season after winning the Big 12 tournament in 2017 and the conference’s regular season championship in 2018.

Baylor was picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll. With no postseason this fall, winning the Big 12 championship will mean everything.