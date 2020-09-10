BU soccer counting on freshmen

The Baylor soccer team will play less than half as many games as usual and there will be no NCAA tournament to look forward to this fall.
But nobody’s complaining.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bears are excited for the opportunity to play a revised nine-game Big 12-only schedule beginning with TCU at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
“Honestly in my three years here this is one of the most exciting experiences I’ve had,” said Baylor senior goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt. “I kind of feel like a kid on Christmas morning because there was so much uncertainty. So the fact that we’re going to actually get a game in is very exciting. I’m just stoked.”
Baylor coach Paul Jobson said none of his players will miss the game due to the coronavirus.
“The girls have shown great responsibility through all of this,” Jobson said. “We’ve done really well.”
During a normal season, Baylor would have had seven to 10 days to practice before playing its first exhibition game in August. But after all nonconference games were canceled, Jobson has had more than a month to prepare his team for the first game.
The extra practice time has been beneficial since Baylor has 14 freshmen on its roster, including several who will crack the starting lineup.
“When you bring in 14 freshmen, a lot of players are going to be asking questions,” Jobson said. “So with the extended preseason, we’ve kind of been able to educate them more than normal. We know we’re going to be young in some areas and there will be mistakes, but we can get past that.”
The Baylor veterans have taken it upon themselves to help get the freshmen prepared to play immediately.
“It’s been kind of the talk of the town right now,” said Baylor senior midfielder Ally Henderson. “You just never know how a freshman class is going to be from year to year. But they’ve been really impressive. We’ve been teaching them our culture, which is really to be of service to each other.”
After two straight Elite Eight appearances, injuries contributed to an 8-8-3 record in 2019. The Bears failed to reach the NCAA tournament last season after winning the Big 12 tournament in 2017 and the conference’s regular season championship in 2018.
Baylor was picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll. With no postseason this fall, winning the Big 12 championship will mean everything.
“The great thing about having a season like that (in 2019) is the girls have a nagging feeling in their gut and soul that things were left undone,” Jobson said. “Our veterans learned a lot from last year. You don’t want to be that inconsistent team. Ultimately we want to be Big 12 champions. That’s what’s on the line.”
With leading scorers Raegan Padgett and Camryn Wendlandt gone from last year’s team, Baylor will count on sophomore Elizabeth Kooiman to lead the offensive attack. Kooiman was Baylor’s third-leading scorer last season as she scored four goals.
“Elizabeth is returning with a lot of experience after making the all-Big 12 freshman team,” Jobson said. “She had a great offseason and returned really strong. She’ll mainly play on the left side.”
Kooiman will be joined up front by junior Taylor Moon on the right side and freshman Mackenzie Anthony from Wheaton (Ill.) North High School in the center.
“Mac is a strong, athletic kid,” Jobson said. “She’s extremely technical and can really hit the ball powerfully as a freshman.”
Baylor’s midfield will be led by Henderson, who played a team-high 1,680 minutes last year and finished with a team-best five assists.
“Ally really took over from (All-American) Julie James a couple of years ago, and I’ve really been impressed with her leadership,” Jobson said. “She’s playing one of the most important positions on the field.”
Freshman midfielder Gabby Mueller from Dakota High School in Macomb, Mich., has been impressive with her creativity during workouts. Sophomore Maddy Algya, junior Giuliana Cunningham and West Linn (Ore.) freshman Abby Schmidt will also play important midfield roles.
“Maddy is coming back from two ACL injuries,” Jobson said. “So it will be great to get her back.”
Baylor’s defenders have always been a strong point, and it should be no different this year with senior Sarah Norman and junior Kayley Ables back to provide experience.
“Sarah’s steadiness will be important to us,” Jobson said. “Kayley converted from the attack to a defender after she got here. We thought we’d move her there temporarily, but it’s become her position. She was hurt last year and we missed her.”
Palo Alto (Calif.) freshman Chloe Japic and Southlake Carroll freshman Sarah Hornyak will need to progress at a fast rate to strengthen Baylor’s defense.
The Bears have a lot of confidence in Wandt, who has started at goalkeeper since her freshman year and set a school record with 12 shutouts during Baylor’s 2018 Big 12 championship season.
”Jen has learned a ton over her career,” Jobson said. “She leads well from the back, she has good feet, and is great at stopping shots. She will definitely be one of the best goalkeepers in the league.”
