BU soccer’s Mack named Big 12 Freshman of Week
BU soccer's Mack named Big 12 Freshman of Week

Baylor forward Olivia Mack was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday morning.

Mack netted the golden goal in Baylor's 1-0 overtime win against Oklahoma on Friday night. Ally Henderson delivered a corner kick from the left side that Giuliana Cunningham headed toward the goal. After her initial shot attempt was saved, Mack gathered the rebound and finished in the lower left corner of the net for the game winner. It marked the fourth goal off a set piece for the Bears this season.

Mack joined Grace Collins of TCU (Offensive); Brandi Peterson, TCU (Defensive); and Madison White, Texas Tech (Goalkeeper) as this week's award winners.

