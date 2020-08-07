BU soccer thrilled to reunite

“We have a lot to teach and now we have the time to do it,” Jobson said. “It’s really important because we’ve got 14 new kids on our roster. So while our season will probably be a little more compact, the preseason being a little longer is going to be better for us to be a little more prepared to play. I think we have a great game plan in place to be really ready when it comes to Sept. 3.”

Though the Bears lost top scorers Raegan Padgett and Camryn Wendlandt and defender Danielle Hayden from last year’s 8-8-3 team, they’ve got some talented players to build around.

Sophomore Elizabeth Kooiman will step into a bigger leadership role after ranking second on the team with four goals last season. Senior Ally Henderson and junior Elena Reyna are capable scorers while juniors Kayley Ables and Giuliana Cunningham are outstanding defenders.

Baylor’s goalkeeping will be in good hands with senior Jennifer Wandt returning.

“Obviously your veterans are crucial to laying down what the culture is going to be, laying down what your expectations are going to be,” Jobson said. “The sooner they can do that, the sooner they can get the young kids into that and on board, the better your team’s going to be. I’m really excited about the core we have coming back.”