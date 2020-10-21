BU soccer to host Kansas State

The Baylor soccer team will try to record its second win of the season when it faces Kansas State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Baylor (1-2-3) is coming off a 2-1 loss to then-No. 7 West Virginia last Friday in Morgantown. Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt collected a season-high seven saves while Elizabeth Kooiman scored her first goal of the season.
Kansas State (1-4) is coming off a 3-0 home win over Oklahoma last weekend as Shae Turner, Kyler Goins and Brookelynn Entz each scored their first goals of the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!