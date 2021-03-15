BU softball hosts SFA

The Baylor softball team will return home for the first time in more than two weeks when it hosts SFA at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.
The Lady Bears (15-4) have returned from Arizona when they posted a 5-1 record by splitting two games against No. 9 Arizona State and sweeping two games apiece against Northern Illinois and Grand Canyon.
SFA comes in with a 10-7 record.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
