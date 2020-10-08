BU suspends football activities due to COVID issues

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baylor reported 79 active cases campus-wide on Thursday, 64 of which were students.

Baylor previously had to call off two games due to COVID-19 issues. The Bears' Sept. 12 season opener at McLane Stadium was canceled after 38 Louisiana Tech players reportedly tested positive.

Rhoades hurriedly scheduled a makeup game against Houston on Sept. 19 at McLane Stadium. But that game was postponed indefinitely Sept. 11 after some Baylor players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bears finally played their first game on Sept. 26 as they romped to a 47-14 win over Kansas at McLane Stadium.

Despite missing five defensive players who were unavailable for unspecified reasons, the Bears played their first road game against West Virginia on Oct. 3 in Morgantown where they dropped a 27-21 double-overtime loss to West Virginia.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda was utilizing the bye week to improve specific areas of the team, especially the offensive line which allowed six sacks against the Mountaineers.

Aranda was pleased how the offensive line was improving this week before Thursday's announcement that Baylor was temporarily shutting down football operations.

“Our practice Monday was probably one of our better ones,” said Aranda during Wednesday's Zoom press conference. “We watched a lot of film from it, and I’m just impressed with the physicality and effort that’s put forth. When you walk into these meetings you can kind of feel the energy in the room. I think our O-line was at the forefront of that.”

