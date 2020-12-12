BU-Texas Big 12 basketball opener postponed

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the No. 2 Baylor men's basketball team has postponed its Big 12 opener against No. 13 Texas on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor's recently scheduled nonconference game against Tarleton State at 7 p.m. Tuesday has also been postponed as the Bears have paused basketball activities.

"This is a difficult time for everyone involved in our program, but we always prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes," said Baylor coach Scott Drew in a statement. "The Big 12 prepared for this possibility by leaving the final week of the regular season open, and we look forward to hosting Texas at a later date."

Baylor's next scheduled game is against Kansas State in Manhattan at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Baylor (4-0) has now had seven games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 issues, and have played three makeup games. With Drew out following a positive COVID-19 test, the Bears won makeup games against Louisiana and Washington on Nov. 28-29 in Las Vegas. They romped to an 83-52 win over SFA in their home opener Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.