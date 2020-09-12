BU to face Houston at McLane

The Baylor football team will play former Southwest Conference rival Houston for the first time in 25 years, and it took a pandemic to bring them together.

The Bears will host the Cougars at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium after both teams had games canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks on their opposing teams. The game will be televised on Fox.

The two schools have also agreed to play two more games in Waco and Houston with dates to be determined years down the road. The future agreement is contingent on completion of Saturday’s matchup.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades served in the same capacity at Houston from 2009-15, and his ties came in handy to help set up the impromptu matchup. Jeramiah Dickey, Baylor’s associate vice president for intercollegiate athletics, also served with Rhoades in the Houston athletic department.

“UH and the city of Houston will always hold a special place in my families’ hearts,” Rhoades said. “Our (Baylor) administrative staff, coaches, and student-athletes have worked incredibly hard to prepare for this season, and deserve as many games as possible. We look forward to cheering alongside our loyal students and fans next Saturday.”