 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BU women's tennis heads for Aggie Halloween Classic
0 comments

BU women's tennis heads for Aggie Halloween Classic

{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor women’s tennis team will travel to College Station to continue its fall slate Friday through Sunday at Texas A&M’s Aggie Halloween Classic.

All Baylor players will compete with members of the Rice, TCU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M programs. Each of the three days will start with doubles matches. Singles flights will begin after doubles each day.

The Bears have combined to go 26-15 on the singles court and 13-11 in doubles so far this season. Freshman Audrey Boch-Collins has a 4-0 record to start her collegiate career while two doubles pairs have started the season at 3-0. Boch-Collins and Kristina Sorokolet along with Anastasia Kharitonova & Angelina Shakhraichuk are each undefeated on the doubles court.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Baylor vs West Virginia Football Highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert