Bubble life: Baylor men adjusting to NCAA's Indy quarantine

INDIANAPOLIS — After Sunday’s 76-63 NCAA tournament win over Wisconsin, a sense of elation pervaded the Baylor locker room as the players and coaches danced, chanted and celebrated together inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Together is the operative word.
Since the Bears left Waco two weeks ago, they’ve been quarantined in a bubble in Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament and now in Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament.
They would like to celebrate each win with family and friends as they plunge deeper into March Madness, but they must stay quarantined due to COVID-19 protocol.
“My girlfriend came up here, but I can’t be with her,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. “I see her at games and when I leave the game. I can’t eat with her, but we’ve seen each other on FaceTime and we always text. She totally understands.”
For the No. 1-seeded Bears, living in a bubble is a small price to pay for a shot to play for the school’s first NCAA men’s basketball championship. Nobody wants the bubble to burst after last year’s NCAA tournament was canceled following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re blessed to be in the NCAA tournament,” Mitchell said. “Last year we couldn’t be in this situation, so it’s definitely worth it being in a bubble. For sure it’s working out.”
Unlike past NCAA tournaments held at regional sites across the country, every game is being played in Indiana. While games have mostly been played in Indianapolis, last weekend’s opening rounds were also played in Bloomington and West Lafayette.
The Bears began the tournament with a 79-55 win over Hartford last Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. They moved to historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, the homecourt of the Butler Bulldogs, for Sunday’s second round where they pulled off their 13-point win over Wisconsin.
They’ll be back at Hinkle to play fifth-seeded Villanova in the Sweet 16 on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. Sweet 16 games will be played at both Hinkle Fieldhouse and Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. Lucas Oil Stadium will host Elite Eight and Final Four games.
Baylor coach Scott Drew is happy the Bears have been able to get in a lot of practice time the last two weeks after scrambling to hold practice during the final two weeks of the regular season and the Big 12 tournament after they returned from a three-week COVID-19 pause.
Drew has seen the difference numerous practices have made in the Bears’ two NCAA tournament wins, especially in their man-to-man defense.
“There’s no substitute for actually being on the court practicing and repping stuff,” Drew said. “So it’s great to get after it and get better. We have such a mature group. When you show them things on film, they want to learn, they want to get better. This time of year, it’s more what you do and making sure you’re sharp and crisp and controlling everything you can control.”
Since practice only lasts 1½ to two hours, there’s a lot of time to fill the rest of the day. It’s kind of like summer camp, only with millions of dollars at stake.
“It’s video games, reading, we watch a lot of film, we watch basketball, we do school work,” said Baylor guard MaCio Teague. “We have a lot of time, but we have certain things that we have to do. When we have some free time, we just try to manage our time as well as possible while we’re here in the hotel.”
The Baylor coaching staff sets a schedule every day with mandatory team sessions mixed with free time. On Wednesday, the Bears’ day began with breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by a morning weightlifting session. After lunch, Drew and Teague did a Zoom interview session at Lucas Oil Stadium that was followed by a team practice.
The Bears then enjoyed some free time, followed by dinner, a game film session and the NCAA required daily COVID-19 test.
The 68 NCAA tournament teams were originally quarantined in four hotels, but now the remaining 16 are staying at the Indianapolis downtown Marriott. On Monday, the team walked from the hotel to nearby Victory Field, home of the Indianapolis Indians minor league baseball team, to throw footballs, kick soccer balls and play badminton.
They also went to the Indianapolis Zoo and to Topgolf, which features climate-controlled hitting bays for a variety of golf games. At the hotel, players come up with their own games and hold tournaments that can become very competitive.
It adds up to a lot of team bonding, which is something the Bears enjoy.
“We’ve been really blessed and fortunate, and what I mean by that is we have guys who really like spending time together,” Drew said. “We’ve had a Uno tournament, a Connect Four tournament. We’ve done some other things with the guys, and we’ve enjoyed getting to know them better, just hanging out with them. We’ve got some really good cornhole players on the team now.”
Mitchell won a Connect Four tournament in which the players take turns dropping colored discs into a seven-column, six-row vertically suspended grid. The objective of the game is to be the first to form a horizontal, vertical, or diagonal line of four of one’s own discs.
Last week, Drew got into some pickleball games with his brother, Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew, Gonzaga coach Mark Few, and North Texas head coach and former Baylor assistant Grant McCasland since their teams made the NCAA tournament.
Pickleball contains elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. That competitive coaching gene doesn’t die once they leave the basketball arena.
“Coach Mac is an unbelievable competitor,” Scott Drew said. “My brother and I and Grant and Coach Few were playing pickleball, socially distancing with masks on. But Mac’s diving on the rug trying to get a loose ball. He’s just a scrapper, competitor, he never gives up.”
Of course, the players and coaches live to survive and advance to the next round of the NCAA tournament. Though game attendance is limited to less than 25 percent, the players still enjoy the atmosphere and the excitement of performing in the NCAA tournament.
One of Mitchell’s biggest decisions was what to pack before the Bears left Waco for the Big 12 tournament and then flew directly from Kansas City to Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament. They could be gone from home nearly a month if they reach the April 5 national championship game.
“I definitely know it was hard to pack for a whole month,” Mitchell said. “We got a chance to take two bags, so that was a good thing. Instead of just taking my suitcase, I got to take a duffel bag. When you’re packing for so long, sometimes you can’t fit everything. But we’re definitely blessed to able to wash our clothes here. So, I mean, that kind of made it a lot easier for us.”
Coaches haven’t had to worry about getting their suits pressed for games, since they’ve dressed casually this year with small crowds making the games have a more relaxed feel.
“I think because of COVID, we all put on about 10 or 15 pounds, so we couldn’t fit in our suits, we had to go to the polos,” Drew laughed. “That might be No. 1. But definitely, with playing in empty gyms and a lot of places restricted to no fans or 10 percent or whatnot, it is a lot more comfortable in polos and pullovers.”
Though the Bears are quarantined from family and friends, Drew hasn’t heard many complaints. The Bears are just glad they’re getting to compete in the NCAA tournament after the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown.
“We were looking so forward to it last year, and then not having that opportunity and having it now, we don’t take anything for granted,” Drew said. “Everybody’s been real appreciative and excited to be here in the bubble. I know all 16 of us (teams) don’t want to leave. So it’s a blessing to be part of March Madness.”