Bubble life: Bears adjusting to NCAA's Indy quarantine

Of course, the players and coaches live to survive and advance to the next round of the NCAA tournament. Though game attendance is limited to less than 25 percent, the players still enjoy the atmosphere and the excitement of performing in the NCAA tournament.

One of Mitchell’s biggest decisions was what to pack before the Bears left Waco for the Big 12 tournament and then flew directly from Kansas City to Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament. They could be gone from home nearly a month if they reach the April 5 national championship game.

“I definitely know it was hard to pack for a whole month,” Mitchell said. “We got a chance to take two bags, so that was a good thing. Instead of just taking my suitcase, I got to take a duffel bag. When you’re packing for so long, sometimes you can’t fit everything. But we’re definitely blessed to able to wash our clothes here. So, I mean, that kind of made it a lot easier for us.”

Coaches haven’t had to worry about getting their suits pressed for games, since they’ve dressed casually this year with small crowds making the games have a more relaxed feel.