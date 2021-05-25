Bubbling Bears look to prove worth at Big 12 tournament

A lot of times when you ask a college athlete about bracket projections or their own team’s ranking, they switch to autopilot. The response feels almost robotic: “Oh, we’re just looking at Our Next Opponent,” they say.

But Baylor is paying attention. The Bears know that several wins at this week’s Big 12 Baseball Tournament in Oklahoma City would go a long way toward their NCAA regional hopes.

A few weeks back, Baylor (31-18 overall, 11-13 Big 12) looked like a sure bet to be in the NCAA field. After dropping their first two league series to eventual Big 12 co-champs Texas and TCU, the Bears clicked off four straight series wins, including a two-of-three triumph over Texas Tech that proved to be the program’s first road series win over a Top 10 team since 2005.

But in the past couple of weeks, the Baptists have backslidden. Baylor lost two of three to both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, and now finds itself squarely on the NCAA bubble. The Bears own an RPI of 40, and the latest projection from D1Baseball.com had the Bears making the field as the No. 64 and final team overall.

They’d rather not sweat out Selection Monday quite that much.