Bubbling Bears look to prove worth at Big 12 tournament

A lot of times when you ask a college athlete about bracket projections or their own team’s ranking, they switch to autopilot. The response feels almost robotic: “Oh, we’re just looking at Our Next Opponent,” they say.
But Baylor is paying attention. The Bears know that several wins at this week’s Big 12 Baseball Tournament in Oklahoma City would go a long way toward their NCAA regional hopes.
A few weeks back, Baylor (31-18 overall, 11-13 Big 12) looked like a sure bet to be in the NCAA field. After dropping their first two league series to eventual Big 12 co-champs Texas and TCU, the Bears clicked off four straight series wins, including a two-of-three triumph over Texas Tech that proved to be the program’s first road series win over a Top 10 team since 2005.
But in the past couple of weeks, the Baptists have backslidden. Baylor lost two of three to both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, and now finds itself squarely on the NCAA bubble. The Bears own an RPI of 40, and the latest projection from D1Baseball.com had the Bears making the field as the No. 64 and final team overall.
They’d rather not sweat out Selection Monday quite that much.
“There’s definitely a lot of uncertainty,” senior closer Luke Boyd said. “Unfortunately, we had those big losses, but we also had those big wins this year as well. We may have to do something special this tournament. We want to do that anyways, but it would definitely help our chances. That’s all I want to do — make a regional, see what this team can do, and make a run to Omaha.”
It’s tough to win the Big 12 tournament in any season. But Baylor’s margin for error narrowed greatly due to a depleted pitching staff. Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez dodged a question about pitcher Tyler Thomas’s availability when talking to local media on Monday, but Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com later reported that both Thomas (COVID protocols) and sophomore Blake Helton (minor arm injury) would be out for the Big 12 tourney. Thomas, usually the Bears’ opening weekend starter, missed BU’s matchups with both Kansas State and Oklahoma, and lasted just 3.2 innings in a May 14 start against Oklahoma State.
That leaves the ball in the hands of freshman Cam Caley (2-1, 4.15 ERA) for Wednesday’s tournament opener against third-seeded Texas Tech. No pressure, kid.
“I have enough confidence in him to pitch him on Wednesday,” Rodriguez said. “No, I have a ton of confidence in him. He’s stepped up, he’s thrown really well out of the pen and as a starter. And we expect him to do exactly just that. I don’t want him to do anything more or anything less. Just do what he’s been doing.”
Baylor’s Boyd said that Caley has already figured out a secret that takes some college pitchers a couple of seasons to register. That being, don’t overthink it. Just pitch.
“My freshman year and other freshmen tend to get in their own head a little bit and just kind of worry about the next pitch or the previous pitch,” Boyd said. “He just kind of simplifies everything, dumbs it down so that he’s not really thinking out there when he’s pitching well. Then, again, he’s extremely talented and I think he knows that.”
The Red Raiders (35-13, 14-10) may not have much of a read on Caley since the southpaw didn’t pitch in any of Baylor’s three games in Lubbock April 23-25. The Red Raiders are a presumptive NCAA regional host and will challenge Caley with one of the more fearsome hitting lineups in the country, led by freshman Jace Jung (.366, 20 HRs, 66 RBIs).
Baylor played some of its best ball of the season in swiping two of three from the Red Raiders. That doesn’t necessarily mean what’s past is prologue, but the Bears take some measure of hopefulness from those past results.
“I think out of the 27 innings we played them there, we only trailed in one,” Boyd said. “That’s definitely confidence, but at the same time we know they’re definitely going to be coming after us. Again, that’s a 9 o’clock game and they’re probably not too excited about that, but they’re in the same situation as us. We again have to bring our own energy, play our game, and score some runs.”
This will be the maiden Big 12 tournament voyage for 35 players on Baylor’s roster. They’ve been told what to expect, but they’ve also got to go out and experience for themselves. When asked if he was going to pass along the message to go out and have fun with it, Rodriguez flatly said, “No.” Then the coach laughed, and went on to explain that the Bears are treating this week like a business trip.
After all, there are potentially serious postseason implications at stake.
“We know it’s in the back of our minds that we are that bubble team,” said freshman all-Big 12 centerfielder Jared McKenzie. “We know it’s crunch time and we need to win. So, whatever it takes. We need to pass the bat and compete.
“As long as we go out here and do what we know we’re capable of and we leave it all out there, then it’s out of our hands. We’ve done all we can do, and just trust if we get that opportunity we’ll show the country what we’re made of.”