Buffalo agrees to contract extension with ex-Baylor player Linguist

Coach Maurice Linguist (copy)

Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist agreed to a contract extension with the Bulls, taking his deal through 2026. He is a former Baylor defensive back.

 Derek Gee, Buffalo News

Looks as though as the University of Buffalo is trying to keep Maurice Linguist around for a while.

Buffalo agreed to a one-year contract extension with their head football coach Thursday, extending his deal through 2026.

“The future of UB football is very bright under Coach Linguist’s leadership,” Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt said. “I look forward to working with Coach Linguist for a very long time.”

Linguist went 4-8 with the Bulls in his debut season as head coach in 2021. He is a former Baylor football defensive back (2003-06) from Mesquite who started out his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Bears in 2007. He has also had past assistant coaching stints with Iowa State, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

