Buffalo OL Jacob Gall transferring to Baylor

Buffalo starting offensive lineman Jacob Gall announced Tuesday that he is transferring to Baylor.

The 6-2, 305-pound graduate transfer will have two seasons of eligibility remaining since the 2020 season didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19 protocol.

Gall started all seven games for the Bulls in 2020 for an offense that ranked second in the nation in rushing yards with 287.4 per game while allowing only one sack. According to Pro Football Focus, Gall was the highest-graded left guard in the nation at 90.5 percent.

After redshirting in 2017, Gall appeared in 13 games with five starts at guard for Buffalo in 2018, helping to pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 203.7 yards per game with 36 touchdowns. Gall appeared in all 13 games and made one start at guard as a sophomore in 2019.

As a high school offensive lineman, Gall was a four-year starter for perennial power Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati.

Gall and Vanderbilt graduate transfer Grant Miller should immediately help a Baylor offensive line that struggled last season as the Bears ranked ninth in the Big 12 with 23.3 points per game. Miller enrolled at Baylor this spring after starting the last two seasons at Vanderbilt.

