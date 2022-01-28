Buffalo's Dallas Baker expected to be named Baylor wide receivers coach

Dallas Baker is expected to be named Baylor's wide receivers coach, replacing Chansi Stuckey, who recently accepted the same position at Notre Dame.

Baylor hasn't yet announced Baker as wide receivers coach, but he indicated on his Twitter account that he is joining Dave Aranda's staff.

Baker coached the 2021 season at Buffalo University after previously coaching at Marshall for four seasons.

Baker played wide receiver at Florida from 2003-06, and finished with 60 catches for 920 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior during the Gators' 2006 national championship season. He was a seventh round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007 and played on their 2008 team.