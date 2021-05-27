Bull Session: Lady Bears hire a legend, MCC's World Series run, Baylor baseball on bubble and questioning Texas Tech's lifetime contract

Trib sportswriters Brice Cherry, John Werner and Chad Conine get together for their first Bull Session on these topics:
- MCC's run to the College World Series, and reflecting on the 1983 national champs
- Baylor baseball in the Big 12 tournament — they're on the NCAA bubble
- Pondering the value of a "lifetime contract" after Texas Tech's big move with Tim Tadlock
- What's behind the Lady Bears' hire of Baylor legend Sophia Young-Malcolm by new head coach Nicki Collen
