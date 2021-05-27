 Skip to main content
Bull Session: Lady Bears hire a legend, MCC's World Series run, Baylor baseball on bubble and questioning Texas Tech's lifetime contract
In their first "Bull Session" podcast, Trib sportswriters Brice Cherry, John Werner and Chad Conine break down new head coach Nicki Collen's savvy move to hire a Baylor legend; recall MCC's 1983 run to the World Series as they return to Grand Junction; wonder whether lifetime contracts are a good idea for Tim Tadlock or Kirby Hocutt; and look at the Baylor baseball team's precarious position heading into the Big 12 tournament.

Trib sportswriters Brice Cherry, John Werner and Chad Conine get together for their first Bull Session on these topics:

