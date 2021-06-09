Bull Session: MCC's amazing World Series title run, Baylor's new national status, Bosqueville and Hubbard head to state baseball tourney

Trib sportswriters Brice Cherry, John Werner and Chad Conine get together for their first Bull Session on these topics:
- Congratulations to MCC, Waco's third national champion of the year — let's talk about what made them so dominant
- The Baylor men are in another stratosphere now — how the world is changing for Scott Drew and his Bears
- Previewing the state baseball tournament: Bosqueville and Hubbard are headed to Round Rock
- Plus tangents including Arkansas fans, road trip grievances and more
