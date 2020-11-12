Burton bolts California for Texas, becomes settling presence for Baylor O-line

“It’s awesome having a guy back there like Charlie,” Burton said. “He’s an experienced leader and he fires us up. His competitiveness, drive and toughness set him apart and he inspires me and the rest of the offensive linemen to go the extra mile and give our absolute best.”

After allowing five sacks in a 33-23 loss to TCU two weeks ago, Baylor’s protection improved last week as Brewer was sacked just once in a 38-31 loss to Iowa State. The Bears are still seeking to improve their running game that ranks last in the Big 12 with 88 yards per game.

Redshirt freshman running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury against Iowa State. But with Burton’s blocking ability, Aranda believes the Bears still have potential to run the ball better in the last four games beginning with Saturday’s date against Texas in Lubbock.

“Jake has an edge when he plays,” Aranda said. “And truth be told, we need that up front. His ability to be kind of the mover in the run game was almost immediate when he got on our team. So we’re going to continue to run behind him and ask him to move people.”

Burton is always glad to help a teammate become a better player. That gracious attitude transfers over to the guys he’s blocking against in Baylor practices.