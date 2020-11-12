Burton bolts California for Texas, becomes settling presence for Baylor O-line

Jake Burton grew up in San Diego County and played football at UCLA, but he wasn’t afraid to leave California for the first time after COVID-19 turned life upside down.
When the Pac-12 announced in the summer that it didn’t plan to play football this fall due to the pandemic, Burton began searching for a school in a conference that would play.
Burton found that place in Baylor.
Though the Bears have lost four of their first five games, Burton is happy with his decision because of the opportunity to play and the relationships he’s built with first-year Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, offensive line coach Joe Wickline and his new teammates.
“I wanted to play this season, so I put my name in the transfer portal, and I could tell coach Aranda and coach Wickline were a great fit for me,” Burton said. “I formed some relationships at UCLA that will last a lifetime, but the relationships I’ve made here with the coaches and players are incredible.”
Since Burton had already earned his degree in political science at UCLA, he was immediately eligible to play at Baylor as a graduate transfer.
Landing an offensive lineman with Burton’s experience and talent was a godsend for Baylor since he started at right tackle for UCLA the past two years. Burton quickly bonded with his new teammates while bringing a work ethic that others could emulate.
“I love his demeanor,” Aranda said. “He is very intelligent, he has got a great heart, and is very welcoming. When you meet him, he kind of opens up to you right away. He got along with our O-line group right away. The offense loves him, our team loves him, and that didn’t take long at all.”
The 6-6, 312-pound Burton joined an offensive line that came in with considerable potential with returning starters like Xavier Newman-Johnson, Connor Galvin and Blake Bedier. But the unit took a big hit early from COVID-19, which slowed their development.
They’ve looked more cohesive in recent weeks after they’ve all finally been cleared to play.
“It (COVID-19) has been tough for everybody in the country,” Burton said. “But definitely in the past few weeks we’ve been getting better and better and we’re on the right track working as a unit. It’s been huge having every single offensive lineman back. We’re building a solid foundation.”
After playing offensive tackle at UCLA, Burton has shifted to guard for the Bears. That kind of versatility has benefited the entire offensive line.
“Oh yeah, it’s helped a lot,” Newman-Johnson said. “With the whole COVID thing, you know some guys might be out this week, out next week, so it’s good that we have a lot of people like Jake that can play different positions and have different roles that will help the team.”
Burton comes by football naturally since his father Bradford and uncle Mitch Burton played collegiately at San Diego State in the 1980s. Bradford coached Jake in eighth grade and is currently coaching at Granite Hills High School in San Diego County.
“My dad always taught me to hustle and give 100 percent because one of the things you can control is your effort,” Burton said. “His influence has been huge in my career and it’s led me to where I am today.”
Burton started on the defensive line and at tight end at Granite Hills, and that versatility converted to other sports as he played basketball, baseball and volleyball.
On the basketball court, he was an imposing force when he drove into the lane. In volleyball, he was a physical presence at the net with his 6-foot-6 frame.
“I played volleyball my senior year because I had a lot of friends on the team and I thought it could improve my athleticism,” Burton said. “I think my size helped at the net. I could definitely block shots.”
After he arrived at UCLA in 2016, Burton switched from defensive line to offensive line. He saw action in five games as a redshirt freshman in 2017 before moving into the starting lineup the next two years.
Burton said the switch from right tackle inside to guard hasn’t been difficult, and he likes blocking for Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer because of his toughness and willingness to give whatever the team needs.
“It’s awesome having a guy back there like Charlie,” Burton said. “He’s an experienced leader and he fires us up. His competitiveness, drive and toughness set him apart and he inspires me and the rest of the offensive linemen to go the extra mile and give our absolute best.”
After allowing five sacks in a 33-23 loss to TCU two weeks ago, Baylor’s protection improved last week as Brewer was sacked just once in a 38-31 loss to Iowa State. The Bears are still seeking to improve their running game that ranks last in the Big 12 with 88 yards per game.
Redshirt freshman running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury against Iowa State. But with Burton’s blocking ability, Aranda believes the Bears still have potential to run the ball better in the last four games beginning with Saturday’s date against Texas in Lubbock.
“Jake has an edge when he plays,” Aranda said. “And truth be told, we need that up front. His ability to be kind of the mover in the run game was almost immediate when he got on our team. So we’re going to continue to run behind him and ask him to move people.”
Burton is always glad to help a teammate become a better player. That gracious attitude transfers over to the guys he’s blocking against in Baylor practices.
“That’s my guy,” said Baylor defensive end-linebacker William Bradley-King. “He talks to me about what makes it hard for an offensive lineman to block a defensive lineman. He gives me tips all the time. I have a lot of respect for him. I hope he keeps doing well.”
Burton hopes to get a shot to play in the NFL next year, but for now he’s enjoying playing with his Baylor teammates and trying to finish the season strong.
Though the Pac-12 reversed course and decided to play an abbreviated schedule this fall, Burton hasn’t regretted his decision to transfer to Baylor for his final season of college football.
“It was definitely an adjustment coming here after growing up in San Diego and being in LA the past four years,” Burton said. “But the team, the school and the city of Waco have been so welcoming that it feels like a second home. It’s been awesome.”
