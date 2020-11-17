BU's Clark retiring from basketball

Baylor senior forward Tristan Clark announced that he’s retiring from basketball due to ongoing knee problems.

For the last two years, the 6-10 Clark has been trying to come back from a left knee injury that he suffered on Jan. 8, 2019. Clark made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

“Despite countless hours of trying to get my knee back to where it was before my injury in January 2019, it has become clear that it’s just not going to happen,” Clark said. “I’ve made the difficult decision of retiring from basketball and focusing on my next steps in life. I am committed to finishing my Baylor degree and hope to use my experiences to help future athletes through sports psychology."

Clark was having a tremendous sophomore year in 2018-19 when he went down with the season-ending knee injury against Iowa State.

He was averaging 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 assists in 29.8 minutes per game while starting Baylor’s first 14 games that season. He was leading the nation with a 73.7 field goal percentage, which was on pace to be the fourth-best single-season mark in NCAA Division I history.

A preseason all-Big 12 choice in 2019-20, Clark hoped to return to his old form following knee surgery but struggled from the start.