BU's Kaur wins Big 12 Golfer of the Month

Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur has been tabbed as the Big 12 Golfer of the Month, the league announced Wednesday. She’s the first Baylor player to win the award since Amy Lee in 2016.

Kaur shared the award with Kansas State’s Reed Isaac, as they were co-medalists at the Schooner Fall Classic. Kaur was the only player in the field to shoot under part in all three rounds, carding scores of 69, 69 and 67. Her score aided Baylor’s 31-stroke victory as a team.