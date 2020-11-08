BU's Sorokolet wins flight at Fall Series Classic

STILLWATER, Okla. – Baylor Junior Kristina Sorokolet took home the Flight 3 Singles title to highlight the final day of the Fall Series Classic for the Bears on Sunday.
Sorokolet defeated Kansas’ Vasiliki Karvounit, 6-4, 6-0 in her third singles win of the weekend.
Angie Shakhraichuk also played in a titles match in Singles Flight 2, but was defeated by Oklahoma State’s Dariya Detkovskaya, 7-5, 6-2. Shakhraichuk went 3-1 on the weekend in singles.
Alicia Herrero Linana and Mel Krywoj won three-straight doubles decisions to reach Sunday’s lone doubles flight title match before falling to Oklahoma State’s Ayumi Miyamoto and Bunyawi Thamchaiwa, 6-2.
Livia Kraus and Jessica Hinojosa took down K-State’s Karine-Marion Job and Maria Linares, 6-4 for Baylor’s only doubles win of the day. The victory gave them the consolation bracket title while Angie Shakhraichuk and Sorokolet fell to Oklahoma State’s Lenka Stara and Dariya Detkovskaya, 6-4.
In consolation matches, Krywoj, Herrero Linana and Hinojosa picked up victories on the singles court to close the fall season.
