Business-like Baylor men's tennis team opens NCAAs at home

The Baylor men’s tennis team has the credential to intimidate a whole lot of potential opponents, including a healthy portion of the NCAA Tournament field.

The Bears are perennial contenders in the Big 12 with three consecutive conference tournament titles among their large collection of trophies. Baylor finished as the national runner-up in 2021, falling in a hard-fought match against Florida for the championship.

And the Bears return four key pieces, including its No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles-court players from that team that went to the limit in the Big Dance a year ago.

As the 2022 NCAA Tournament opens, though, Baylor coach Michael Woodson doesn’t want his guys focusing on the past.

Don’t be cocky, be focused.

“Our guys are going to have to earn it again,” Woodson said. “We’re going to get everybody’s best shot for sure as a top seed. We’re going to take the confidence and momentum that we have, but can’t show it. Just be business-like.”

Baylor, the No. 3 overall seed in the 64-team field, will have the home court advantage when it opens against Abilene Christian at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The last time out, the Bears clinched the Big 12 Tournament title with a 4-2 win over TCU on the Horned Frogs’ home court. Baylor won the match despite Adrian Boitan losing on the No. 1 singles court for the first time this season.

Baylor’s Sven Lah and Matias Soto came to the end of three-setters against their TCU opponents, both with a chance to close it out and earn the clinching point against the Horned Frogs. Soto got their first, winning 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-3 over TCU’s Juan Carlos Aguilar.

Baylor won two of three matches against the Horned Frogs this season, but TCU was still awarded the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAAs thanks to a hefty strength of schedule.

Moments after the field was announced on Monday, Woodson appeared at peace with the situation.

“TCU has had a great year,” Woodson said. “It goes by a point system and they were 1.5 ahead of us. They’ve earned it, so we’ll let the pressure be on them.”

Like Baylor, Abilene Christian comes into the tournament with the energy of having just won its conference meet.

Baylor defeated ACU, 7-0, back at the end of January. But Woodson won't be encouraging his team to dwell on that result.

"The experience is definitely there, but at the same time we can’t look past any match," Woodson said. "We have to make sure that we’re ready for each challenge. I think the guys will be, but we always have to make sure that we’re taking it one match at a time."

The Baylor-ACU winner will face the Tulsa-Texas A&M winner in the second round at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Hurd.

Baylor women open at Texas A&M

The Baylor women’s tennis team, making its 16th NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Joey Scrivano, will open against Washington at 10 a.m. on Friday at Texas A&M’s Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Bears (15-8) last faced Washington when they made a trip to Seattle last spring. Baylor won that match, 4-3, to improve to 3-2 all time against the Huskies.

Baylor is led by Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero, who are ranked seventh nationally in doubles. The duo also received a seed in the NCAA individual tournament that will be held after the conclusion of the team tournament. Krywoj and Herrero, both seniors, are 22-4 on the year.

The Baylor-Washington dual match winner will face the winner of the Texas A&M versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi match. The second-round match is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mitchell Tennis Center.

