Butler earns national player of week

Baylor junior guard Jared Butler was honored with a trio of weekly awards on Monday after leading the No. 2 Bears to wins over No. 15 Kansas and Oklahoma State.

Butler was named NCAA national player of the week, Naismith Trophy player of the week and Big 12 player of the week. He averaged 26.0 points and 7.0 assists, while shooting 66.7 percent (18-27) from the field, including 81 percent (13-16) from the 3-point line.

Butler collected 30 points and eight assists, and made seven of nine from 3-point range in last Monday’s 77-69 win against Kansas at the Ferrell Center, joining Texas’ Kevin Durant as the only players in Big 12 history to have multiple 30-point games against the Jayhawks. Butler scored a career-high 31 points against the Jayhawks as a freshman in 2019.

Butler recorded 22 points and six assists and made five of six from 3-point range Saturday in an 81-66 road win over Oklahoma State.

Butler leads the Big 12 in steals (2.3), 3-point percentage (49.4) and 3-pointers made (2.9), ranks third in scoring (17.1), second in assists (5.4), second in field goal percentage (50.3) and sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.90).

Butler was also named one of 10 players on the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watch list.

