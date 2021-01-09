Butler erupts for 28 as Bears roll past Horned Frogs

FORT WORTH — TCU guard Desmond Bane is gone to the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, but his departure didn’t stop Baylor from getting off to a slow start at Schollmaier Arena.
After the Bears missed nine of 10 first-half 3-pointers, Mike Miles gave the Horned Frogs a one-point lead going into halftime by banking in a 3-pointer that sailed two-thirds of the court at the buzzer.
But the Bears flipped the script and looked more like the nation's No. 2 team in the second half.
With preseason All-American Jared Butler finishing with a season-high 28 points, the Bears dominated the second half to ease to a 67-49 win Saturday afternoon.
The Bears (11-0, 4-0) snapped a three-game losing streak at Schollmaier Arena, including last year’s 75-72 loss in which Bane erupted for 23 points.
“It was really important, especially to Coach (Scott) Drew,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. “He asked us in the locker room, who has ever won at TCU. No one could raise their hand, because no one had won at TCU. It’s a really good feeling to be that team to win at TCU.”
Last year’s loss late in the season put a severe dent in the Bears' Big 12 title chances as Kansas went on to win the regular season championship. A loss Saturday would have ended Baylor’s unbeaten season heading into one of the toughest stretches of the season with No. 14 West Virginia coming up Tuesday, No. 18 Texas Tech on Saturday, and No. 6 Kansas on Jan. 18.
After shooting 40.7 percent in the first half, the Bears shot 50 percent in the second half while nailing five of nine 3-pointers.
“We finally hit a 3,” Butler said. “That was big for us and our offense. We got some assisted 3’s, which was big for our offense as well. We continued the tenacious defense. They made some big shots in the first half, but our ability to play defense is really big.”
After hitting just two of 10 shots and scoring eight points in Wednesday’s 76-61 win over Oklahoma, Butler was on fire against TCU (6-4, 2-3) as he drained 11 of 17 field goals and four of eight 3-pointers.
Butler has now scored 1,008 career points to become the 32nd player in Baylor history to join the 1,000-point club.
“That’s a great honor and a great team award,” Drew said. “And what I mean by that is anytime someone gets an honor it’s because of his teammates. Davion knew Jared was going, and he wanted to make sure that we had opportunities to get Jared the ball. They recognize that when someone’s hot, instead of getting their own, they try to feed that guy.”
In the final seconds of the first half, Butler lost the ball as he was trying to drive to the basket. Miles picked it up and launched his remarkable 3-point shot to give the Horned Frogs a 28-27 lead.
But the Bears quickly put that shot behind them and came out playing more cohesive basketball in the second half.
“That’s a really big thing, especially in the game of basketball you got to have a short memory,” Butler said. “TCU did a great job. They hit the shot at the end of the half. It definitely could have been a momentum swinger, but we put that away and said it’s a new half, and the rim got open for us. It was much needed for us to grind for some big shots.”
With Mitchell driving for a basket and Mark Vital scoring on a putback and hitting a pair of free throws, the Bears opened the second half with a 7-0 run to take a 34-28 lead.
Though Kevin Samuel scored a pair of baskets in the paint for the Horned Frogs, Butler nailed a 3-pointer and then hit Vital for a layup to take a 39-31 Lead with 15:46 remaining.
The Horned Frogs were still within striking distance when RJ Nembhard buried a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 45-42. But the Bears answered with an 8-0 run that began with MaCio Teague’s jumper.
Following Butler’s long 3-pointer, he found Teague streaking downcourt for a slam. Vital’s free throw gave the Bears a 53-42 lead with 8:12 remaining.
“I thought first half, when we weren’t making shots, if you’re a team that’s selfish or immature, then you let those missed shots affect your defense and everything else you do," Drew said. "In the second half, our shots fell and we played better.”
After scoring 43.1 percent of Baylor’s points in the first 10 games, the bench produced just six points. But with Butler getting hot, Teague scoring 12, Mitchell 10 and Vital nine, Baylor’s starting lineup was the catalyst.
Baylor’s defense was tremendous throughout the game as the Horned Frogs shot 33.3 both halves and finished six of 19 from 3-point range.
“We were more locked in defensively,” Mitchell said. “I felt like we made the shots harder. They couldn’t really get a shot up. They were getting up shots at the last second. We were boxing out and getting clean rebounds.”