Butler erupts for 28 as Bears roll past Horned Frogs

After shooting 40.7 percent in the first half, the Bears shot 50 percent in the second half while nailing five of nine 3-pointers.

“We finally hit a 3,” Butler said. “That was big for us and our offense. We got some assisted 3’s, which was big for our offense as well. We continued the tenacious defense. They made some big shots in the first half, but our ability to play defense is really big.”

After hitting just two of 10 shots and scoring eight points in Wednesday’s 76-61 win over Oklahoma, Butler was on fire against TCU (6-4, 2-3) as he drained 11 of 17 field goals and four of eight 3-pointers.

Butler has now scored 1,008 career points to become the 32nd player in Baylor history to join the 1,000-point club.

“That’s a great honor and a great team award,” Drew said. “And what I mean by that is anytime someone gets an honor it’s because of his teammates. Davion knew Jared was going, and he wanted to make sure that we had opportunities to get Jared the ball. They recognize that when someone’s hot, instead of getting their own, they try to feed that guy.”

In the final seconds of the first half, Butler lost the ball as he was trying to drive to the basket. Miles picked it up and launched his remarkable 3-point shot to give the Horned Frogs a 28-27 lead.