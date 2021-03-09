Butler named AP Big 12 player of year

Baylor’s Jared Butler was named player of the year while Scott Drew repeated as coach of the year on the Associated Press all-Big 12 men's basketball team.
Additionally, Butler was named Sporting News first-team All-American while teammate Davion Mitchell was named third-team All-American.
Joining Butler on the AP all-Big 12 first team were Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves, Texas Tech’s Mac McClung and West Virginia’s Derek Culver.
Baylor’s Mitchell and MaCio Teague were named second-team all-Big 12 along with West Virginia’s Miles McBride, Kansas’ David McCormack and Texas’ Andrew Jones.
Additionally, Cunningham was named Big 12 newcomer of the year.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
