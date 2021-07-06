Butler named Big 12 male athlete of year

The awards kept rolling in for former Baylor guard Jared Butler as he was named Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year on Tuesday.

Oklahoma gymnast Anastasia Webb was named Big 12 Women’s Athlete of the Year after winning three NCAA individual titles.

Butler is the first student-athlete in the Big 12’s 25-year history to win Athlete of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Butler was a key player on the Bears’ first men’s basketball national championship team as he scored a team-leading 16.7 points per game while averaging 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds. He shot 41.6 percent from 3-point range and 78 percent from the free throw line for the Bears’ 28-2 squad.

The 6-3 junior guard was at his best in Baylor’s 86-70 thrashing of Gonzaga in the April 5 national championship game in Indianapolis as he amassed 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds. He also nailed four of nine 3-pointers to earn the NCAA tournament most outstanding player.

Despite his individual brilliance, Butler always praised his teammates and the bond they shared for the Bears’ success.