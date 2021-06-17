Butler named Big 12 male sportsperson of year

Baylor All-America guard Jared Butler was named Big 12 Male Sportsperson of the Year on Thursday after leading the Bears to their first national championship while showing excellence in academics and community service off the court.
Texas rowing athlete Alexandra Watson was named Female Sportsperson of the Year.
Butler, who recently declared for the NBA Draft, performed brilliantly as he led the Bears with 16.7 points per game while averaging 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds as a junior. He shot 41.6 percent from 3-point range and 78 percent from the free throw line for the Bears' 28-2 squad.
Butler was at his best in Baylor’s 86-70 thrashing of Gonzaga in the national championship game as he amassed 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds. He also nailed four of nine 3-pointers to earn the NCAA tournament most outstanding player.
Butler earned his degree in business management in three years as he graduated this spring, and was named 2021 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
He also served as FBS student-athlete representative on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee, and was a speaker at Baylor’s student-athlete unity walk last summer. During his speech, he encouraged his fellow student-athletes to strive for equality and racial justice.
Butler also served as a Sunday School teacher for second- and third-graders at Harris Creek Baptist Church.
“Everything he does, he takes very seriously,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “He’s one of those guys that has a grown-man mentality. And what I mean by that is there’s a lot of freedom in college, there’s a lot of time to enjoy life. But I think he really prioritizes: the schoolwork, being on a committee, his craft, playing basketball, all that comes first and foremost, and socializing is put on the back burner."
Butler is the seventh Baylor student-athlete named as a Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year, following women's basketball guard Jessika Stratton (2004), men's basketball center Mamadou Diene (2008), women's basketball guard Melissa Jones (2011), quarterback Robert Griffin III (2012), softball pitcher Whitney Canion (2014) and women's basketball forward Lauren Cox (2019).