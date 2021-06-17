Butler named Big 12 male sportsperson of year

Baylor All-America guard Jared Butler was named Big 12 Male Sportsperson of the Year on Thursday after leading the Bears to their first national championship while showing excellence in academics and community service off the court.

Texas rowing athlete Alexandra Watson was named Female Sportsperson of the Year.

Butler, who recently declared for the NBA Draft, performed brilliantly as he led the Bears with 16.7 points per game while averaging 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds as a junior. He shot 41.6 percent from 3-point range and 78 percent from the free throw line for the Bears' 28-2 squad.

Butler was at his best in Baylor’s 86-70 thrashing of Gonzaga in the national championship game as he amassed 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds. He also nailed four of nine 3-pointers to earn the NCAA tournament most outstanding player.

Butler earned his degree in business management in three years as he graduated this spring, and was named 2021 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.