Butler named Big 12 scholar-athlete of year

Baylor All-America guard Jared Butler was named the Big 12 men's basketball scholar-athlete of the year.
Butler is a management major with a 3.27 GPA. He's on track to graduate in May, less than three years after enrolling as a freshman in August 2018.
Butler was named the most outstanding player in the NCAA tournament after helping the Bears win their first national championship.
He finished third in the Big 12 in scoring with 16.7 points per game and third in assists with 4.8 per game while leading the league with two steals per game.
Butler is the second straight Big 12 men's basketball scholar-athlete of the year after Freddie Gillespie won it last year.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
