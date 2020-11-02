 Skip to main content
Butler named to Cousy watch list
Butler named to Cousy watch list

Jose Yau (copy)

Baylor guard Jared Butler continued to earn preseason plaudits Monday, as he was named to the watch list for the Bob Cousy Award.

 Staff photo - Jose Yau

Baylor junior guard Jared Butler is among 20 players named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award preseason watch list.

Butler averaged 16 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range last season as he was named first-team all-Big 12 and third-team All-American.

Butler was named the Big 12 preseason player of the year by the league's coaches last week. The Bears were picked to win the league for the first time.

