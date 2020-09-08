Butler named to NCAA basketball committee

Baylor junior guard Jared Butler has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.
Butler will immediately begin serving as one of two student-athletes on the committee with a term running through June 30, 2022. Georgetown sophomore center Malcolm Wilson is also on the committee.
Baylor’s third-team All-America guard elected to return for his junior year on Aug. 3 after exploring his NBA Draft options this summer.
“I am honored to be chosen to represent student-athletes on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee,” Butler said. "This is a responsibility I take seriously, and I am committed to being prepared and informed as we seek to enhance the student-athlete experience throughout college basketball. I’m grateful for the opportunity to speak for student-athletes across the nation and to learn from so many experienced leaders."
On Aug. 31, Butler was one of the student-athlete leaders of Baylor’s “Unity Walk,” which had twin themes of unity and a stand against racial injustice.
Athletes from Baylor sports across the board marched from the Simpson Center to the Ferrell Center where Butler was among several speakers. He encouraged his fellow student-athletes to continue to strive for equality and racial justice.
“What I think will bring change in our lives is we first examine our hearts,” Butler said. “When you’re having conversations with your friends, and somebody says something suspect about somebody else because of the color of their skin, that’s your time to step up. That’s your time to create change.”
Butler joins a Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee which currently has seven athletics directors, two conference commissioners, two deputy/associate conference commissioners, two head coaches and one faculty athletic representative.
Among its duties, the Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee is responsible for enhancing the development and public perception of the sport and making recommendations related to regular season and postseason men’s basketball.
The committee also reviews recommendations from the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and provides direction to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rules Committee.
Athletic directors on the committee include Northwestern’s James Phillips, Kentucky’s Mitch Barnhart, Oregon State’s Scott Barnes, Butler’s Barry Collier, Howard’s Kery Davis, Samford’s Martin Newton and Fairfield’s Paul Schlickmann.
Conference office representatives include Conference USA commissioner Judy MacLeod, West Coast Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez, Big 12 associate commissioner Jeff Jackson and Southland Conference deputy commissioner John Williams.
Head coaches include Missouri’s Cuonzo Martin and Purdue’s Matt Painter. Ball State faculty athletic representative Lindsey Blom and NABC executive director James Haney are also on the committee.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!