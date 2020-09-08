Butler named to NCAA basketball committee

Baylor junior guard Jared Butler has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.

Butler will immediately begin serving as one of two student-athletes on the committee with a term running through June 30, 2022. Georgetown sophomore center Malcolm Wilson is also on the committee.

Baylor’s third-team All-America guard elected to return for his junior year on Aug. 3 after exploring his NBA Draft options this summer.

“I am honored to be chosen to represent student-athletes on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee,” Butler said. "This is a responsibility I take seriously, and I am committed to being prepared and informed as we seek to enhance the student-athlete experience throughout college basketball. I’m grateful for the opportunity to speak for student-athletes across the nation and to learn from so many experienced leaders."

On Aug. 31, Butler was one of the student-athlete leaders of Baylor’s “Unity Walk,” which had twin themes of unity and a stand against racial injustice.