Butler returning to Baylor for junior year

All-America Baylor guard Jared Butler announced that he’s returning for his junior year after leading the Bears in scoring last season.

Butler made his announcement Monday morning on the final day that college players had to decide whether to withdraw their names from the NBA draft.

“I interviewed with more than 20 NBA teams and got very positive feedback from across the league,” Butler said in a video post. “It’s been a great experience and I learned a lot from it. But through it all, one thing remained on my mind: Unfinished business. Baylor, I’m coming back. Let’s go win a national championship.”

With both Butler and senior guard MaCio Teague withdrawing from the NBA draft, Baylor will be one of the top returning teams in the nation next season.

The Bears bring back four starters, including Butler, Teague, senior forward Mark Vital and junior guard Davion Mitchell.

The Bears finished 26-4 overall last season and second in the Big 12 with a 15-3 record. They won a school-record 23 straight games and were No. 1 for five straight weeks. They finished No. 5 in the Associated Press poll before the season was cut short in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.