 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Butler, Teague on Naismith watch list
0 comments

Butler, Teague on Naismith watch list

{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor preseason All-America junior guard Jared Butler and senior guard MaCio Teague are among 50 players named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List for national player of the year.

Baylor is the only Big 12 school with multiple players on the watch list as they're joined by Texas' Greg Brown, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, Kansas' Marcus Garrett and West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe.

The midseason 30 team will be released in early February followed by the 10 semifinalists on March 4 and the four finalists on March 16. The winner will be named April 4 during the Final Four.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One True Podcast: Baylor-Tech: Who's more desperate? Plus Matt Wells' future, BU's big losses and some great Masters/Jim Nantz stories

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert