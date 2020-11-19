Butler, Teague on Naismith watch list

Baylor preseason All-America junior guard Jared Butler and senior guard MaCio Teague are among 50 players named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List for national player of the year.
Baylor is the only Big 12 school with multiple players on the watch list as they're joined by Texas' Greg Brown, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, Kansas' Marcus Garrett and West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe.
The midseason 30 team will be released in early February followed by the 10 semifinalists on March 4 and the four finalists on March 16. The winner will be named April 4 during the Final Four.
