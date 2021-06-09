Butler, Wandt Big 12 sportsperson of year candidates

Baylor All-America guard Jared Butler and second-team all-conference goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt are candidates for Big 12 sportsperson of the year.

Butler became the first consensus All-American in Baylor men's basketball history and was named most outstanding player in the Final Four for the Bears' national championship team. The junior guard averaged 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the season.

Butler graduated in three years with a degree in business management and recently declared for the NBA Draft.

Wandt is Baylor’s leader in career shutouts with 32 after racking up seven during the 2020 season. The senior played every minute for the Baylor soccer team as a senior and tied atop the league with 58 saves.

Wandt graduated in May with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Each of the 10 schools nominated a male and female athlete for Big 12 sportsperson of the year, and the winners will be announced June 17.

Wandt

