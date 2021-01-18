Butler's hot shooting sparks No. 2 Baylor over No. 9 Kansas, 77-69

But it was Butler who provided the big shots all night.

“Obviously, Jared was on fire and the guys did a great job getting the ball to him,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We also have to give an assist to the crowd. We were allowed to have 25 percent capacity and they made a big difference.”

Due to COVID-19 protocol, Baylor didn’t have nearly the crowd of last February when the Jayhawks pulled off a 64-61 win before a standing room-only 10,627 fans. The win snapped No. 1 Baylor’s school-record 23-game winning streak and provided the momentum to go on and win the Big 12 championship.

But the 2,350 fans at the Ferrell Center made a lot of noise from the opening tipoff, and the Bears gave them a lot to cheer about.

Beginning with his 3-pointer on the opening possession, Butler was Baylor’s go-to man all night.

After Teague scored on a putback, Butler drove into the lane, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play to give the Bears an 8-2 lead.

Adam Flagler found Vital for an alley-oop slam before Butler buried a long 3-pointer from the top of the arc to stretch Baylor’s lead to 14-5 with 15:41 left in the first half.