Butler's leadership extends beyond basketball

Jared Butler always has the bigger picture in mind.
Butler is the only player in Baylor history to be named Associated Press first-team All-American, but to him it’s a team award just like all the other accolades he’s received. His biggest goal is to be a gear in the machinery that propels the Bears to their first national championship.
A projected first-round NBA Draft pick, Butler hopes for a long NBA career. But when his playing days are finished, he wants to become a college athletic director, and is already preparing for it as one of two student-athletes across the country serving on the NCAA Division I men's basketball oversight committee.
These aren’t just pipe dreams for Butler. He’s got the intelligence, talent and work ethic to make it happen.
“Jared can do whatever he wants and do it very well,” said Tim Byrd, who coached Butler at Riverside (La.) Academy. “He’s bright, a leader, articulate, good-looking, and people want to be around him. I think he could be one of the greatest college coaches in the history of the sport. He would be one of the best ADs.”
For now, Butler’s biggest objective is help the No. 1-seeded Bears start a successful climb through the NCAA tournament with Friday’s 2:30 p.m. opening-round game against No. 16 Hartford at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
After the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Butler tested the NBA Draft waters last spring. But he decided to come back to Baylor for his junior year to polish his game and have a shot at winning the national title.
Playing with this group of players that has fashioned a 22-2 record and won the Big 12 regular season championship for the first time in Baylor history has been one of the best experiences of his life.
“The fact that I get to be here with this group of guys, it’s joy,” Butler said. “It’s been extremely fun and I’ve felt a lot closer to these guys. They’re extremely unselfish, talented guys. It’s made my decision to come back even better.”
Butler was a first-team all-Big 12 player and third-team All-American in 2019-20 as he averaged 16 points and 3.1 assists for Baylor's 26-4 team, but he’s become a better all-around player this season.
Butler was named AP Big 12 player of the year as he’s averaged a team-high 17.1 points with 4.9 assists and a league-high two steals per game. His overall shooting percentage has increased to 48.8 and his 3-point percentage has risen to 42.9.
“I think I’ve been able to shoot the ball more efficiently, get the ball to my teammates at a better rate, and be more active defensively on and off the ball to get more steals,” Butler said. "Davion (Mitchell) has been extremely motivating to me on defense because he’s so talented guarding the ball and works so hard on defense.”
More than happy to share sugar
While Butler loves coming through at big moments, he’s just as happy when a teammate like Mitchell or MaCio Teague can hit the game winning shot. One of Baylor’s most prominent mottos is “share the sugar.”
“I think it’s the most sacrificial group of guys I’ve been around,” Butler said. “Sacrificing their time in the gym to be better for the team, sacrificing stats for the betterment of the team, just sacrificing egos, and that’s a hard thing to do among 20 and 21-year-old men. Everybody across the board has had to sacrifice something. We win awards and things like that, and nobody’s looking at anybody side-eyed. Everybody is just like congratulations.”
When a first-team All-American is playing with such a selfless attitude, it’s an inspiration to all the Baylor players.
“He’s a great leader and we enjoy having him as our guy,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “Spiritually, he’s a great guy. He’s somebody I can turn to individually, somebody that we depend on out there when we’re flustered. We all at the same time look at him and we’ve got his back as well.”
Byrd always saw Butler as an extraordinarily mature young man, and placed him on the varsity as an eighth grader at Riverside Academy. Byrd, who had previously coached future Baylor stars Tweety Carter and Rico Gathers, felt Butler could his handle his role and the pressure that came with it.
“Jared has a great set of parents,” Byrd said. “His dad (Richard) is an engineer and his mom (Juanea) is a school teacher. When Jared came on the team in eighth grade, he was so mature, and he accepted his role. I told him the only way to get on varsity was to become a great shooter. I told him you don’t have to guard the point or create. We need you to catch and shoot and knock down shots, and he bought into it as an eighth grader.”
With Butler continuing to develop his all-around game, Riverside won three Louisiana state championships. Averaging 27.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists as a senior, Butler was highly recruited and signed with Alabama.
But after enrolling at Alabama in the summer of 2018, he decided to transfer to Baylor after five-star point guard Kira Lewis graduated a year early from Hazel Green (Ala.) High School to enroll at Alabama.
Making Kansas feel the blues
Butler made an immediate impact for the Bears as a freshman in 2018-19 as he averaged 10.2 points and 2.9 assists to help the Bears reach the second round of the NCAA tournament. College basketball observers everywhere took notice when Butler scored a career-high 31 points against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.
In Baylor’s 77-69 win over Kansas at the Ferrell Center earlier this season, Butler put on another highlight show as he buried seven of nine 3-pointers to finish with 30 points and eight assists.
“It might be the (Kansas) blue, it might be that they didn’t recruit me, I don’t know,” said Butler after the game. “It’s always a big game when you play Kansas, and I love playing big games. It’s just my will and competitiveness.”
Juggling classwork and playing on the No. 3-ranked basketball team, Butler has plenty of responsibilities. But Baylor coach Scott Drew thought Butler would be a perfect candidate to serve on the NCAA men’s basketball oversight committee, which discusses ideas on how to improve the sport.
“Everything he does, he takes very seriously,” Drew said. “He’s one of those guys that has a grown-man mentality. And what I mean by that is there’s a lot of freedom in college, there’s a lot of time to enjoy life. But I think he really prioritizes: the schoolwork, being on a committee, his craft, playing basketball, all that comes first and foremost, and socializing is put on the back burner. And because of that sacrifice for the things that are most important, he’s made a big difference on that committee. They really respect that he’s on calls, he gives his opinion.”
Butler said the committee meets about every two weeks, and he’s not afraid to express his opinion among athletics directors, conference commissioners and head coaches.
“It’s really eye-opening how much work goes into rules and regulations for student-athletes,” Butler said. “They really try to make the best student-athlete experience possible, and they try to make everything equal and fair. Coach Drew introduced it to me, and I think it goes hand in hand with what I want to do as an ambassador for student-athlete life.”
When unrest and protests erupted across the country last summer, Butler was one of the student-athlete leaders who expressed the need for unity and racial justice at a march across the Baylor campus.
Butler’s speech was particularly moving as he encouraged his fellow student-athletes to continue to strive for equality after the rally was over.
“What I think will bring change in our lives is we first examine our hearts,” Butler said. “When you’re having conversations with your friends, and somebody says something suspect about somebody else because of the color of their skin, that’s your time to step up. That’s your time to create change.”
Butler wants to become a college athletic director because he can make an impact as an administrator across a broad spectrum of sports.
“I can see myself being an athletic director like (Baylor’s) Mack Rhoades,” Butler said. “I think I could be a coach, but as an AD I could work on different things besides basketball. An AD has more of an operational effect on an athletic program. I could work with different types of people and deal with finances, boosters, and human resources.”
Above everything else, Butler turns to his Christian faith as his foundation. His parents raised him in a Christian environment, but his faith has grown during his three years at Baylor. He loves being around coaches who also express their faith.
“It’s the most important thing in my life,” Butler said. “I lean on it in every facet of life. For sure, it has given me a peace and a revelation that God’s in control. Sometimes it’s kind of hard to see the bigger picture, but I feel He works to the good of those who love him. It’s extremely fortunate to have older Christians who are role models that I can look up to and will talk to you about their walk with Jesus.”
Drew is proud of how Butler has shown his leadership abilities on and off the court and the ways he’s developed as a person.
“I think he came in as a very intelligent young man with high character,” Drew said. “But spiritually he’s just really grown. He’s teaching Sunday school class to second and third-graders. I’ve seen just how much he cares for others. His humility has gone to another level, his thoughtfulness.”
If Butler decides to turn pro following this season, Byrd believes he will make a quick impression on NBA coaches because of his talent and willingness to grasp their concepts.
“I told a lot of NBA teams that called me, if y’all are looking at him as a backup early, don’t be surprised if he isn’t a starting guard toward the end of his rookie year,” Byrd said. “He will pick up things quicker than anyone else he’s competing against. His ability to learn schemes and the system will be far better than anybody. He’s going to carry out the head coaches wishes at point guard and he’s going to play defense from day one.”
Butler hopes he can extend this season another three weeks and hoist the national championship trophy April 5 in Indianapolis. He wants to spend every minute he can with the teammates he respects and values so much.
“It’s hard building a culture, it’s really hard,” Butler said. “It takes a lot of consistency and a lot of reflecting, a lot of realigning our focus. And that’s what we’ve done. I think since day one, we had to take a position of humbleness, and from there we worked our butts off night in and night out. That’s what we did from the jump, and we’re still doing it today.”