Butler's leadership extends beyond basketball

“It’s the most important thing in my life,” Butler said. “I lean on it in every facet of life. For sure, it has given me a peace and a revelation that God’s in control. Sometimes it’s kind of hard to see the bigger picture, but I feel He works to the good of those who love him. It’s extremely fortunate to have older Christians who are role models that I can look up to and will talk to you about their walk with Jesus.”

Drew is proud of how Butler has shown his leadership abilities on and off the court and the ways he’s developed as a person.

“I think he came in as a very intelligent young man with high character,” Drew said. “But spiritually he’s just really grown. He’s teaching Sunday school class to second and third-graders. I’ve seen just how much he cares for others. His humility has gone to another level, his thoughtfulness.”

If Butler decides to turn pro following this season, Byrd believes he will make a quick impression on NBA coaches because of his talent and willingness to grasp their concepts.