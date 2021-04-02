BYU finishes off sweep of Baylor softball

PROVO, Utah — After two more losses to BYU on Friday, the Baylor’s softball team limped home on the wrong end of a sweep.

The Cougars won Friday’s first game, 7-5, thanks to a three-run sixth inning that gave BYU the lead to stay. Then BYU staved off Baylor's own rally in the second game to win by the same score, 7-5.

Arissa Paulson and Violet Zavodnik both had home runs for BYU (16-13) in the opening game. Baylor starter Sidney Mansell (6-1) lasted just two-thirds of an inning, giving up two runs and two walks.

Baylor (21-8) took the lead with a four-run second inning highlighted by Aliyah Binford’s solo home run. But BYU had the last laugh with its late surge.

Josie Bower had a career-best three hits in the loss for the Bears.

In the second game of the night, Binford homered again for Baylor, but it wasn’t enough, as BYU used a five-run second inning to make BU play chase. Paulson was a beast again, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBIs.

Baylor will return home to face Abilene Christian on Tuesday before resuming Big 12 play next weekend against No. 1-ranked Oklahoma.