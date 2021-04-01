 Skip to main content
BYU shuts down Baylor, 4-1
BYU shuts down Baylor, 4-1

PROVO, Utah -- Huntyr Ava blasted a two-run homer and HannahJo Peterson hit a solo homer as BYU rolled to a 4-1 win over Baylor on Thursday night to open a three-game series.

Peterson hit her homer in the first inning while Ava drilled her homer in the sixth. Autumn Moffat-Korth (8-8) threw a five-hitter to get the win for BYU. She shut out Baylor until the seventh when Aliyah Binford hit a run-scoring single.

Gia Rodoni (7-5) allowed seven hits and four earned runs to get the loss for the Lady Bears. Baylor (21-6) and BYU (14-13) will play a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.

