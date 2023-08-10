Baylor soccer was voted No. 11 in the Big 12 Preseason Poll by the league's coaches, the conference announced Thursday.

The Bears are coming off a 4-11-2 from 2022, including a 2-7 mark in the Big 12, the first campaign under head coach Michelle Lenard. There were no BU players picked for the Big 12 Preseason Team, which was released Wednesday.

Entering its inaugural year in the Big 12, No. 13 BYU was tabbed to win the conference crown with six first place votes and 156 points. The Cougars are coming into the league after an 11-3-7 season that saw a run into the NCAA's Sweet 16 before they fell, 3-2, to UNC.

Three Cougars were picked to the preseason team, tying TCU for the most preseason selections. Senior defender Lavani Vaka (2022 WCC Defender of the Year), senior midfielder Jamie Shepherd (2022 WCC Midfielder of the Year) and senior forward Brecken Mozingo (2022 Second Team All-American) highlighted the list for BYU.

The nationally ranked No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs were selected as the league runner-up with three first-place votes for a total of 155 points after a Sweet 16 run in 2022 that ended with a 2-0 loss to Notre Dame.

TCU placed three on the preseason team in senior defender Olivia Hasler (2022 All-Big 12 Second Team), graduate midfielder Gracie Brian (2022 All-Big 12 First Team) and junior forward Camryn Lancaster (2022 All-Big 12 First Team).

The reigning Big 12 regular season champion Texas was picked to finish third in its final season with the conference. Nationally ranked No. 15, the Longhorns received five first-place votes and totaled 152 points.

The only two unanimous selections on the Big 12 preseason team sport the burnt orange as junior midfielder Lexi Missimo and junior forward Trinity Byars (both 2022 All-Big 12 First Team) made the list for UT.

The 2022 Big 12 Tournament winner West Virginia was picked fourth (132 points) and placed fifth-year goalkeeper Kayza Massey (2022 All-Big 12 First Team) on the preseason team. Texas Tech rounded out the top five with 117 points and received a preseason team pick in fifth-year defender Hannah Anderson (2022 All-Big 12 First Team).

No. 24 UCF (the last of the nationally ranked Big 12 squads) was picked to finish sixth (115 points) in the league and placed fifth year forward Dayana Martin (2022 AAC First Team) on the preseason team.

Oklahoma State (100 points), Kansas (83 points), Houston (47 points), Baylor (43 points), K-State (41 points), Cincinnati (36 points) and Iowa State (29 points) rounded out the rest of the poll in that order.

Baylor picked up a 3-2 win over Oklahoma in an exhibition match on Sunday and will take on Tarleton State in one final exhibition on Thursday before kicking off the season in Eugene, Oregon against the Ducks on August 17.

The regular season begins Aug. 17 as the Bears travel to face Oregon in the opener, followed by road matches against Nebraska and Texas A&M before their first home game against Louisiana Tech on Aug. 31.

Big 12 play starts on Sept. 14 with BU hosting Texas in conference action one last time.