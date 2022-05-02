BYU's Lohner signs with Baylor, Mayer in transfer portal

Former BYU forward Caleb Lohner has signed with Baylor, while forward Matthew Mayer has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-8 Lohner, a native of Flower Mound, Texas, averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in two seasons at BYU. He's among three transfers who committed to Baylor this spring, including former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges and Kilgore College guard Dantwan Grimes.

“We’ve known Caleb and his family since he was a sophomore in high school," said Baylor coach Scott Drew. "We have always known he would be a great fit in our program because of the type of teammate and player he is. He's an outstanding student-athlete that our fans are really going to enjoy cheering for."

After playing four seasons at Baylor, Mayer declared for the NBA Draft two weeks ago, but is also in the transfer portal if he decides to return to college for a fifth season.