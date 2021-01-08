BYU's Mateos named Baylor O-line coach

Baylor named BYU's Eric Mateos as its new offensive line coach as he will rejoin offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

Mateos was BYU's offensive line coach under Grimes for the last two seasons. Grimes, who was BYU's offensive coordinator for three seasons, became Baylor's offensive coordinator on Monday.

Mateos was a two-year starting offensive lineman at Southwest Baptist University in Bolavar, Mo., in 2009-2010. He began his coaching career at his alma mater before coaching at Hutchinson Community College in 2012 and serving at Arkansas from 2013-15. He was LSU's tight ends coach in 2016 before coaching the offensive line at Texas State in 2017-18.

"I have known Eric for several years," said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. "The thing that I admire most about him is the tremendous job he does developing cohesiveness, earning trust and getting buy-in with his groups. His offensive line units love him, and they play incredibly hard for him."

Baylor had announced Troy offensive coordinator Ryan Pugh as offensive line coach on Tuesday before Aranda announced Wednesday that he would go in a different direction at that coaching position.

