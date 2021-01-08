 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BYU's Mateos named Baylor O-line coach
0 comments

BYU's Mateos named Baylor O-line coach

{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor named BYU's Eric Mateos as its new offensive line coach as he will rejoin offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

Mateos was BYU's offensive line coach under Grimes for the last two seasons. Grimes, who was BYU's offensive coordinator for three seasons, became Baylor's offensive coordinator on Monday.

Mateos was a two-year starting offensive lineman at Southwest Baptist University in Bolavar, Mo., in 2009-2010. He began his coaching career at his alma mater before coaching at Hutchinson Community College in 2012 and serving at Arkansas from 2013-15. He was LSU's tight ends coach in 2016 before coaching the offensive line at Texas State in 2017-18.

"I have known Eric for several years," said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. "The thing that I admire most about him is the tremendous job he does developing cohesiveness, earning trust and getting buy-in with his groups. His offensive line units love him, and they play incredibly hard for him."

Baylor had announced Troy offensive coordinator Ryan Pugh as offensive line coach on Tuesday before Aranda announced Wednesday that he would go in a different direction at that coaching position.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sportspersons of the Year — Remembering those we lost in Central Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert