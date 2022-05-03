Caley's strong start fuels Bears over Tarleton, 8-2

Baylor’s baseball team will enter its break for finals on a winning streak, however mild that streak might be.

The Bears handled visiting Tarleton State, 8-2, on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark, behind a strong pitching performance from Cam Caley. It’s the second straight win for Baylor (23-22 overall, 5-13 Big 12), which closed out its series with Texas Tech with a Sunday victory.

Caley, a sophomore left-hander from The Woodlands, started and worked a season-high five innings. He actually took a no-hitter into the sixth, but in that inning he issued a leadoff walk and then the next batter Zach Mesa clubbed an RBI double to right-center to break up the no-no and put the Texans (13-31) on the board. Caley (3-0) was relieved by Grant Golomb at that point. Caley struck out five and walked four in notching the win.

Baylor jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings, scoring three of those runs without needing to hit the ball out of the infield, including a couple of productive groundouts. Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo and Jack Pineda led the Bears at the plate with two hits apiece in the win.

The Bears will now take a nine-day break for final exams. They’ll return to action May 13-15 at Kansas State.