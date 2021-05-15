Campbell, Cowboys neutralize Baylor, 3-1, to take series

STILLWATER, Okla. — To err is human, and thus forgivable. It still leads to feelings of pain and loss.
The Baylor baseball team knows all about it.
For the second straight game, the Bears were undone in part due to a defensive slipup. An error helped Oklahoma State take a lead it never relinquished as the Cowboys won, 3-1, on Saturday to claim the series win. OSU snapped Baylor’s Big 12 series winning streak at four in the process.
The defense wasn’t quite as disastrous for Baylor as Friday’s opener, when the Bears lost an 8-7 game in 11 innings while committing six errors. But the Bears still did themselves no favors in the field.
Oklahoma State pitcher Justin Campbell threw a no-hitter in his last start before this one against Kansas. He wasn’t able to match famed big leaguer Johnny VanderMeer with back-to-back no-nos, but Campbell was stingy enough.
The freshman limited the Bears (29-16 overall, 9-11 Big 12) to six hits over eight innings. He struck out 10 and walked just one while inducing eight groundouts. Campbell improved to 6-1 on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.14.
Baylor snagged a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Jacob Schoenvogel banged a one-out single to left, then Jack Pineda followed with a gapper the other way that bounced off the wall in left-center for an RBI double.
But that lead didn’t hold up long. As was the case in Friday’s opener, a Baylor error greased the wheels for the Cowboys (30-15-1, 12-11). Oklahoma State scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the inning. Hayden Kettler walked three OSU hitters to load the bases, but was just an out away from escaping the inning unscathed when a throwing error from BU third baseman Antonio Valdez extended the inning and allowed Jake Thompson to score. Then Marcus Brown added a two-run single to push the score to 3-1, OSU.
Baylor senior starter Hayden Kettler (4-3) kept the Bears in the game. He worked 5.1 innings, striking out six and walking three, all in that third inning. The three runs he allowed were unearned.
But Campbell kept the Bears from any thoughts of a rally by handcuffing their bats. He got even stronger as the game progressed, closing with a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth. Zach Cable pitched a scoreless ninth for the save, his first.
Pineda went 3-for-4 in the leadoff spot for BU, but the rest of the Baylor hitters combined for just four hits.
Baylor will try to salvage a victory from the series in Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale.