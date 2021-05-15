Campbell, Cowboys neutralize Baylor, 3-1, to take series

STILLWATER, Okla. — To err is human, and thus forgivable. It still leads to feelings of pain and loss.

The Baylor baseball team knows all about it.

For the second straight game, the Bears were undone in part due to a defensive slipup. An error helped Oklahoma State take a lead it never relinquished as the Cowboys won, 3-1, on Saturday to claim the series win. OSU snapped Baylor’s Big 12 series winning streak at four in the process.

The defense wasn’t quite as disastrous for Baylor as Friday’s opener, when the Bears lost an 8-7 game in 11 innings while committing six errors. But the Bears still did themselves no favors in the field.

Oklahoma State pitcher Justin Campbell threw a no-hitter in his last start before this one against Kansas. He wasn’t able to match famed big leaguer Johnny VanderMeer with back-to-back no-nos, but Campbell was stingy enough.

The freshman limited the Bears (29-16 overall, 9-11 Big 12) to six hits over eight innings. He struck out 10 and walked just one while inducing eight groundouts. Campbell improved to 6-1 on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.14.