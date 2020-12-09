Carrell decommits from Baylor

Albuquerque Sandia High School defensive end Sam Carrell decommitted from Baylor on Wednesday as the NCAA early football signing period approaches on Dec. 16.
The 6-4, 254-pound Carrell, a three-star prospect, is the third 2021 recruit to decommit from Baylor in recent weeks. He joins DeSoto defensive lineman Byron Murphy, who switched to Texas, and Duncanville wide receiver Roderick Daniels, who switched to SMU.
Baylor now has 16 commitments in its 2021 class.
